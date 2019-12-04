Unruly bus driver in viral video charged

An unruly bus driver who was caught on camera bad driving another motorist along a section of Half Way Tree Road in St Andrew has been arrested and charged by the police.

The viral video shows the male driver and the female motorist in a heated verbal exchange as she reprimanded him for attempting to force his way into the line of traffic.

She used her vehicle to block his path which was met with an expletive-laced retort.

The police say the driver of the packed bus has been charged with various breaches of the Road Traffic Act including dangerous driving, no PPV badge, and no fire extinguisher.

The police further say that the bus was also seized and found to be defective.

"The constabulary thanks the public for bringing this incident to our attention," the constabulary force tweeted.

