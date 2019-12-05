Agency launches new travel app today

Today marks another milestone in the 30-year journey of premier full service travel management company – Trafalgar Travel Limited. Headquartered at Garelli Avenue in New Kingston, there are some 11 branches islandwide as well as offices in Trinidad, St Kitts and Barbados. Through the years, they have been innovators of exciting products and services for clients and today, another exciting product will become available.

Guinep is a mobile travel app created by Trafalgar Travel; it’s the first of its kind in the Caribbean to be created by any travel agency. It is intended to provide fast, easy and convenient air and hotel bookings for clients who are always on the go.

Guinep also facilitates passport renewals and visa applications by scheduling an appointment to see a Trafalgar agent, and the app was designed to provide convenience to clients everywhere, anytime at their fingertips.

Co-founder of the travel management company, Conrad Graham, is proud that Guinep is the only travel app that gives the client the option to chat with an agent because travelling is unpredictable and circumstances may arise that no one planned for.

“Guinep gives you the assurance that in difficult times you are never alone, and a Trafalgar agent is always there to support you when you need it. Guinep also gives you more freedom to do your own bookings and save more on your favourite all-inclusive resort, etc. For flights, Guinep offers Sweet Pickinz, which gathers your flight information, plugs in the budget you have, finds the best available flight options that match your request, then notifies you of the deals,” Graham says.

He also explains that payment is a breeze with Guinep because persons can use their local Lovebird Key Card in addition to international cards. Guinep provides a sweet travel booking experience which helps you to plan your dream getaways, get the best advice and create awesome memories. For more information, download the app from the Google Play store.

Trafalgar Travel also provides flight, hotel (local and overseas) car and cruise bookings, visa and passport services, customised travel packages (sports, food, adventure), concierge services, special events (school trips, reunions, conferences, retreats) in addition to Connexion, which is designed to help corporate customers make bookings in accordance with their business policies. This enables them to track and centralise their travel expenses in one online solution.

As part of today’s celebrations, Graham says Trafalgar Travel will recognise all the partners and team members who have contributed to their success over the 30 years, at a gala awards presentation.