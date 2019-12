Brothers Israel (left), Castaneda (centre), Dela Pena (right) of the Missionaries of the Poor-established Lord’s Place Home, accepts a charitable donation of $200,000 towards much-needed supplies from Jamaica Energy Partners Group’s marketing team representatives Moya-Mae Rose (second-right) and Camille Campbell. The downtown Kingston haven was created in 1996 and is a refuge for 130 adult and 60 children residents living with dreaded terminal illnesses.