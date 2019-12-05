Fire victims get help from the Ministry of Education

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Quality Education Circle (QEC) of the Ministry of Education (MOE) Region 4 came good for the family of two children, who perished in a fire which destroyed their home in the Norwood section of Montego Bay, St James, on November 1, with a grand show of love and support.

The team made a presentation of gifts to the family during the Albion Primary and Junior High School’s carol service, which was held at the Hill View Baptist Church in Albion, also in St James. The service was also used to honour six-year-old Corey-Ann Palmer, the sister of those who died. She single-handedly dragged her one-year-old baby sister from the burning building in which her two siblings perished.

Shamara Brissett-Gordon, education officer, Region 4, and convener of the MOE’s QEC, a tripartite agreement which focuses on the homes, schools and communities, said the decision to come to the assistance of the family was easy.

“Today, we made an outreach to the family and that lost two children in the fire, also the bravery of their little sister Cory-Ann Palmer, who managed to save her smaller sister from a fiery death,” said Brissett-Gordon, who noted that the QEC, which consists of 17 schools, presented the family with a quantity of food, bed, toiletries and clothing.

Dr Loraine Moodie-Reid, the principal of Albion Primary and Junior High School, said the day’s event was a special one for the school, especially since it involved honouring a special student.

“Today is a special day for us here at the institution because we are honouring six-year-old Corey-Ann Palmer, who is also a grade one student at this school, and who was the person who managed to rescue her smaller sister who is still at the hospital,” said Moodie-Reid.

“We have joined forces with the QEC and have presented Cory-Ann with a medal of honour for her bravery and a commemorative plaque. We are pleased that all the principals within the QEC cluster have come together and made a significant donation to Stacy-Ann Brown, the aunt, who is now taking care of Cory-Ann, seeing that her mother is still in police custody,” added Reid.

The children’s mother, 28-year-old Shantel Brown, was arrested and charged with child neglect in connection with the death of her two sons, eight-year-old Javanchi Lauderdale Palmer and one-year-old Tyler McLeod, and the injuries sustained by her two daughters, six-year-old Cory-Ann Palmer and Tyler’s twin sister Taylor McLeod.

According to police reports, on the night of the fire, Brown left the children and went partying. While she was away, the fire, which was of unknown origin, destroyed the one-bedroom dwelling house.