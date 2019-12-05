Four charged following robbery on Deanery Road, St Andrew

Four men have been arrested and charged following a robbery on Deanery Road in St Andrew.

Charged with robbery with aggravation are Dantay Fraser, 18, of Wellington Street, Kingston 14, Dave Williams otherwise called ‘Nickoy’, 18, of Blunt Street in Denham Town, Kingston 14, Giovani Gayle otherwise called ‘Gio’, 18, of Upper Regent Street in Kingston 14, and Garfield Anderson otherwise called ‘Matthew’, mechanic of Homestead Road, Kingston 2.

The police report that about 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday all four men were in a motorcar when one of them exited the vehicle and grabbed the complainant’s cellphone before punching her in the face.

A police team that was nearby observed what happened and arrested the men.

They were subsequently charged.

They are scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, December 12.

