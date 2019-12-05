Lucille Wright Kerr: Centenarian extraordinaire

Adorned by lush vegetation, the rural farming community of Lamson in Crofts Hill, Clarendon, is home to centenarian, Lucille Elizabeth Wright-Kerr.

Wright-Kerr, a retired dressmaker and farmer, was born in the rural Brandon Hill community on November 22, 1919 and began her academic pursuits at the Brandon Hill Elementary School. Wright-Kerr said she is predeceased by two of her 15 children. She also has 45 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren and countless great great-grandchildren.

Speaking of her children, the centenarian’s caregiver, Millicent Richards, said, “She loves her children so much, she will do anything for them.”

Wesley Kerr, son of the centenarian, said his father predeceased his mother over two decades ago. He described his mother as a special woman who did everything to care for him and his siblings. “ She do everything to take care of us. She work so hard and she was a warrior and blessing in the church,” said Kerr.

CHURCH MOTHER

The centenarian, who recited the 23rd Psalm when she spoke with The Gleaner, is hailed as a church mother and builder. Having served in the capacities of Sunday school teacher, church secretary and treasurer, Wright-Kerr is described as a devout Christian and long-serving member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Lamson, Clarendon. “She was a mother of the church. Even now she in her state, she still loves her church.” Reciting a verse from her favourite Psalm, the centenarian added, ‘’I will dwell in the House of the Lord forever and ever, Amen.”

Richards said Wright-Kerr does well for her age and has a very good memory of her children and their childhood. “She not even behave like she a 100. She’s such a nice old lady,” she said.

“We are so proud that our mother is still alive, I’m sure she will leave a legacy,” Kerr told The Gleaner.