Mission Music: Local artistes spread climate messages

KEMALY SIMPSON has two occupations: hard-working, young farmer from Red Bank, St Elizabeth, and the aspiring reggae artiste I-Knowledge who dreams of being a star in the music industry.

Recently, he has been able to bring his two vocations together as a member of the Voices for Climate Change Education initiative, spearheaded by Panos Caribbean.

Voices has been working in Red Bank and three other communities, thanks to support from the Improving Climate Data and Information Management project, to empower local artistes to raise awareness about climate change and its impacts among community members.

“Before people in Red Bank use to know when it is supposed to be rainy season and they would plant and there would be no rain and they used to just talk about dry weather or dry season ... But now thanks to Voices, we know it is not just weather. It is about climate and climate change,” I-Knowledge said.

The project, funded by the Climate Investment Funds’ Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience (PPCR) through the World Bank, and managed by the Planning Institute of Jamaica, helped Panos expand Voices, which began in 2008 and has worked to build the capacity of targeted Jamaican artistes to communicate about climate change.

In 2019, Voices worked with 21 artistes, most of whom are from Red Bank and Lionel Town and the fishing communities of Rocky Point and White River, to educate them about climate change for integration into their music.

Music in harmony

Like the other three target communities, Red Bank is experiencing climate impacts at first hand. In fact, all the communities have identified climate change impacts on local lives and livelihoods, and have successfully applied for grants from another PPCR project in Jamaica – the Adaptation Programme and Financing Mechanisms Project – to implement adaptation measures. Panos felt working with artistes from these communities would strengthen synergies between the Voices campaign and other PPCR initiatives.

In Red Bank, the hard work and commitment of local farmers is visible. Numerous small green plots of tomatoes, melon, cucumber, thyme, scallion and other crops dot the dry, red landscape. To support agriculture in the area, the community benevolent society had received PPCR grant funding to put in water storage facilities and irrigation lines for about 50 farmers.

Although he is a farmer, climate change was not a topic that I-Knowledge knew much about before Voices. Four workshops and six concerts later, including two concerts in Red Bank, he is a climate change advocate and an even stronger performer.

Under Voices, artistes received information about climate change and its impact on communities, visited adaptation initiatives in each target community to better understand the issues, developed songs to sensitise their communities about these issues, and performed in concerts at each location. They also did outreach in local schools on Read Across Jamaica Day.

“Round here climate change is now almost like the new slang on the street! And for me it is important to continue with the learning process and teach the ones to protect the environment … My music is now helping to build awareness in others,” I-Knowledge said.

The best moments, according to I-Knowledge, were “when we all get together, community leaders and artistes, because it is then we see that unity is strength, and each one help one and each one teach one”.