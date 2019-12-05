Sports fraternity hails Noranda’s contribution - First-class sports facility under construction

Nine major sporting organisations in St Ann have recognised Noranda Bauxite for its contribution to sports in the parish over the years.

Noranda is the leading sponsor and supporter of sports in St Ann, with its sponsorship touching nearly a dozen competitions across four sporting disciplines – football, cricket, netball and track and field.

The move came even as Noranda’s contribution to sports reached another level, with the company announcing that a first-class sports facility is being constructed at Wilson Shop complex in Alexandria, which will be equipped with spectator stands, lights and training facilities.

In an unprecedented move, the St Ann Cricket Association, the St Ann Netball Association, The Noranda Community Football League, the Jamaica Teachers’ Association St Ann branch, the North Central Amateur Athletics Association, the Police Area Two Sports Club, the Social Development Commission, the Discovery Bay Community Centre, and the Noranda Mini League Child Development Sports Programme came together to present a plaque to the bauxite company for “outstanding leadership and support for sports and youth development in St Ann over many years.”

The function, which took place at the Port Rhodes Sports Club in Discovery Bay, was also used to present the Noranda Champions of Champions Community League football trophy to Madras FC from south western St Ann.

Guest speaker Zavia Mayne, state minister for labour and social security, delivered a special message from Sport Minister Olivia Grange, with both Government representatives joining the St Ann organisations in complimenting Noranda on the level of its sponsorships and involvement.

Sports hub

They also lauded Noranda for transforming its sports club into a major centre for sports competitions and training that is used by schools, clubs, community, parish and national teams.

Mayne, who is also member of parliament for South Western St Ann, described Noranda’s contribution to sports development in St Ann as “impressive and difficult to surpass by any other private-sector company in the country.”

Meanwhile, Noranda’s Legal Services Manager, Glen Watson, who represented General Manager Delroy Dell, said Noranda was working with the Sports Development Foundation and the member of parliament for South West St Ann to build a first-class sports facility at Wilson Shop complex in Alexandria, which will be equipped with spectator stands, lights and training facilities.

Watson said infrastructural work has started at the site and reminded that the company has also constructed many playfields across several communities.

“We are indeed proud of our sporting partnership and always encourage our youngsters to be disciplined and make full use of the opportunities and the facilities which are provided.

“As a responsible mining company, Noranda sees supporting young people in the various communities in which it operates, as the right thing to do,” Watson stated.

He congratulated the over 4,000 players across the parish and their clubs on the dedication and discipline displayed in their pursuit of “excellence in sports”.