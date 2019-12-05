St Andrew farmer charged with shooting and arson

Detectives attached to the St Andrew North Police have charged 31-year-old Philindo Williams otherwise called ‘Lando’, a farmer of Red Light district in Irish Town in relation to shooting and arson.

The police report that about 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday the male complainant was at his house when he was pounced upon by Williams who fired shots at him.

However, the complainant managed to escape and shortly after Williams was reportedly seen pouring a flammable substance on the surface of the house.

Following investigations, Williams was arrested and placed before an identification parade where he was pointed out.

A court date is to be set.

