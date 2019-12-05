Three shot, one fatally, in Westmoreland, man charged

Detectives assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division have charged one man in relation to a shooting incident that claimed the life of a man and the injury of two women on Hudson Street, Savanna-la-Mar on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Gavin Morgan, otherwise called ‘Chiney Man’, a labourer of Hudson Street, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

Charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and shooting with intent is 29-year-old Odane Wilson, otherwise called ‘Bug’, a labourer of Barracks Road, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

The police report that about 12:30 p.m., Morgan and two females were in their yard when they were pounced upon by Wilson and another man travelling on a motorcycle who opened fire hitting them.

The police were alerted and Morgan and the two women were taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead and the females admitted for treatment.

Following the shooting incident, an investigation was launched and Wilson arrested and placed before an identification parade where he was pointed out.

Wilson is scheduled to appear before the Western Regional Gun Court on Tuesday, December 10.

