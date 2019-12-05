Three-week water disruption for sections of St Elizabeth

Sections of St Elizabeth will be without regular water supply for more than three weeks as the National Water Commission will suspend operations at its Newton deepwell plant in the parish.

The suspension, which will run from December 5 to December 31, is to facilitate rehabilitation activities.

Areas to be affected include Newton, Coke, Barton, Haughton, Red Hills and surrounding areas.

