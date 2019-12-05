Tufton: I don’t make up the figures - Tufton denies Opposition claim in dengue dispute

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton yesterday described as misleading Opposition claims that he has fudged data on the spiralling dengue fever epidemic, rejecting calls for his resignation as misguided.

Tufton’s pushback was in response to pressure from opposition spokesmen on health, Drs Morais Guy and Shane Alexis, who painted a picture of mismanagement and recklessness on matters ranging from inadequate bed space to long wait times and medicinal shortages.

But the health minister came under greatest criticism for the unfolding dengue crisis that has accounted for 46 suspected or confirmed deaths in Jamaica this year. Guy, a medical doctor, accused Tufton of changing dengue data in November to reflect fewer deaths than he disclosed in October.

“I have not change any figure, I don’t make up figures, the figures are provided by the technocrats in the ministry,” Tufton told The Gleaner yesterday at the graduation ceremony for more than 200 participants in the HEART National Unattached Youth Programme in Kitson Town, St Catherine.

The minister emphasised that there were clear distinctions between general notifications and suspected or confirmed cases, which require verification.

“Notifications are submitted by doctors across the island, and this number, which is usually high, is subject to a clinical analysis and usually trends down after the analysis,” he added.

“I am not sure whether they are mixing up all the different categories.”

Tufton said that he hoped to have further talks with the Opposition to clarify their concerns.

