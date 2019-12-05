Westmoreland man murdered in home invasion

The Westmoreland Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man and the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Hertford on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Germain Thomas otherwise called ‘Brown Man’, of Hertford.

The police report that about 6:00 a.m., residents reportedly heard explosions and alerted them.

On their arrival, Thomas was seen lying inside his house in blood with gunshot wounds.

Upon closer examination of the scene, one 9mm pistol with a magazine containing ten rounds of ammunition was seen beside his body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

