Boulders blocking section of Lady Musgrave Road, St Andrew

The police are reporting that boulders are blocking a section of Lady Musgrave Road in St Andrew after falling from a truck.

The incident happened at the intersection with Seaview Avenue.

The police say a team has been deployed to the area.

Motorists are being urged to use alternative routes where possible as the area is experiencing traffic delays.

