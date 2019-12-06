Christmas traffic changes implemented for Christiana, Manchester

Effective Monday, December 9 a one-way system will be implemented in the town of Christiana, Manchester.

The National Works Agency (NWA) says this is in a bid to better manage the increased traffic that is anticipated in the town center during the upcoming holiday period.

The one-way system will operate on a 24-hour basis and will remain in place until Monday, February 3, 2020.

The major traffic change is the conversion of a section of Main Street between Apple Tree Plaza and the Christiana police station to one-way accommodating motorists travelling in a northerly direction towards Christiana High School.

Communication Officer for the NWA Southern Region, Howard Hendriks, explains that motorists travelling north along Main Street may use the Christiana High School road to access the Bypass.

He adds that right turns from Webb Road and Wildman Street onto Main Street will be restricted as a result of the northerly one-way flow.

Motorists travelling along either of these roadways, wishing to enter the town center, will therefore have to use the one-way to travel north and get back onto the bypass via the school road.

Additionally, no left turn will be allowed from Jones Lane, Azan Lane and Moravia Road onto Main Street.

Motorists travelling from the direction of Trelawny along Main Street will only be allowed as far as the Post Office.

Those wishing to enter the town centre will have to do so via the bypass then make a left turn at the signalised intersection at Apple Tree Plaza back onto Main Street.

Motorists are being encouraged to obey the instructions of the police and posted signs.

