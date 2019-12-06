Dominican Prime Minister leads DLP to fifth-term election win

The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) has won a fifth consecutive term in office.

Friday's victory follows a bruising general election campaign, and is also Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit's fourth consecutive term in office.

His wife Melissa has also won her seat as the DLP took an additional three constituencies to now control 18 of the 21 seats in the Assembly.

The Lennox Linton-led United Workers Party has won three seats.

The Prime Minister immediately called for peace, reconciliation and national healing.

Just under 75,000 people were registered to cast ballots.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.