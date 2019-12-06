Justice ‘almost’ served in Tesha Miller case, says victim’s family

Family members of slain Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) chairman Douglas Chambers say they are grateful and relieved that reputed gangster Tesha Miller has been convicted in relation to his 2008 murder.

On Tuesday, Miller was found guilty for accessory to murder before and after the fact.

During the trial, the court heard that the murder was a contract killing.

“Justice is ALMOST served in the senseless murder of our Doug,” said sister Tricia Chambers Forrester in a letter to the editor.

She continued: “I say ALMOST as, though Tesha Miller has been found guilty of ordering his men to carry out the killing, the real answer we would like to know is WHO asked/gave Tesha the contract?”

Chambers Forrester further said she and her family have been living in “dignified silence” and pain for 11 years not knowing who killed her brother or why.

“I live by my faith that one day, someday, the real don will be revealed,” she said.

Chambers Forrester maintained that her brother, in his role at the JUTC, was seeking to turn around the loss-making state-owned bus company and that it was hard for the family to accept that he was killed for doing his job.

“His style may have ruffled a few feathers but that's barbarous that someone out there would be so bothered by his doing good things for his country that they would order his killing,” she said.

Chambers was gunned down outside the JUTC depot in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on June 27, 2008.

