Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce throws exquisite awards banquet

Land baron and developer Mark Kerr Jarrett and Lloyd’s Department Store, one of the longest-serving entities in Montego Bay, were among the top honourees at the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry awards banquet last Saturday night.

Kerr Jarrett joined the ranks of Wall of Famers Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart and Godfrey Dyer while Lloyd’s because the first recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award during a glitzy and well-attended event at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

The night’s other recipients were rewarded for their role in laying the foundation and creating industries that have helped to shape Montego Bay’s economic landscape, providing jobs in vulnerable communities, holding the weight of the country’s tourism sector, and generating the foreign exchange essential to the advancement of the State.

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company Teleperformance walked home with the Outstanding Development and Expansion in BPO trophy; Margaritaville was named Corporate Partner by the chamber; Tropical Tours was acknowledged for giving tremendous support to the organisation, and the new S Hotel, which has been raking in accolades in droves, received the Hospitality Services Partner award.

Young Entrepreneur Honey Vera was among the big players, and Life Call Ambulance Services received the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises nod.

Lauding the recipients, chamber president Janet Silvera said the room packed with business operators was living testimony that Montego Bay was still the home of the most dynamic companies and the most ingenious entrepreneurs.

“You are agents of impact, and the work you do is what makes Montego Bay pivotal to Jamaica’s economy,” she said.