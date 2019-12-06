SSP Stephanie Lindsay back at CCU

Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay is now back at the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) and has also been promoted to Communication Officer for the JCF.

Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, made the announcement in a statement this morning.

Anderson said Lindsay's appointment, which became effective on Monday December 9, is to strengthen the strategic communication of the force and is also part of the ongoing transformation of various departments to make the JCF a more transparent, efficient and effective organisation.

In 2017, Lindsay was transferred from CCU to the St Andrew Central Police division reportedly over her handling of information related to a massive gun and arms seizure.

Shock waves were created that December when the JCF tweeted information that barrels containing more than 119 illegal guns and hundreds of assorted rounds of ammunition, destined for Montego Bay, St James, were intercepted by law enforcement officials at the Miami International Airport in Florida.

The seizure was made by US Customs and Border Protection outbound enforcement team on November 13, 2017 but the discovery was not made public until that tweet on December 6, 2017.

The tweet was subsequently removed.

The release of the information reportedly compromised a covert operation involving Jamaican and US law enforcement officials to apprehend the perpetrators behind the shipment.

Lindsay had reportedly denied authorising the release of the information.

She was however subsequently reassigned to the St Andrew Central Police division and this October she was moved to the Community Safety and Security Branch.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.