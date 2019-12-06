Traffic signals at Camp Rd/Arnold Rd intersection to be commissioned this weekend

The Camp Road legacy project under which a 600-metre section of the roadway between Tom Redcam Drive and Arnold Road is being upgraded is now in the final stages of completion.

The first phase of paving works was recently completed on the project creating a higher capacity intersection at Arnold Road.

To ensure the safety of road users, sections of the new roadway have been temporarily marked and works are now underway to install the traffic signal infrastructure with a view to signalising the intersection on the weekend.

NWA’s Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, says the lights will be commissioned in phases.

He explains that the Camp Road/Arnold Road intersection will continue to operate as a T-Junction for the most part.

However, motorists travelling along Camp Road from Tom Redcam Drive will now be able to make an exclusive right turn onto Arnold Road which will be controlled by a filter light.

Other finalising works will continue on-site over the next few days including the last set of tests on the newly-laid sewer and water pipelines and the application of the final layer of pavement on both Camp and Arnold Roads.

The roadwork aspect of the project should be substantially completed by year-end.

The NWA continues to urge motorists to travel along the work zone with caution.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.