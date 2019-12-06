Wisynco’s ECO Troopers on recycle mission

Wisynco Group Limited team members in support of creating a sustainable environment, better known as ECO Troopers, have on-boarded Horizon Park Primary and Infant School and Stratton Early Childhood and Learning Centre as part of its mission to sensitise Jamaicans about recycling.

Environment communication officer at Wisynco, Shelly-Ann Dunkley, said the partnerships with the institutions will help the company to achieve its goal to educate Jamaicans about the importance of recycling. “We salute our volunteer ECO Troopers. On top of lending their time and efforts to conduct and participate in clean-up exercises each year, they are also tasked with setting up recycling initiatives in schools and communities. This helps Wisynco ECO with its mission to sensitise Jamaicans and raise awareness about the importance of recycling plastics,” shared Dunkley.

Dunkley continued: “We believe that positively influencing children at an early age will have a greater impact on future generations and also result in our young people influencing their family members and communities – ultimately getting recycling to become a habit in Jamaican households.”

Horizon Park Primary and Infant School joined Wisynco ECO’s recycling efforts on November 4, while Stratton Early Childhood and Learning Centre was on-boarded on November 27.

FITTING COLLABORATION

During a launch event at Horizon Park Primary and Infant School, principal of the 45-year-old early-childhood institution, Shernette King-Nicholas, welcomed the partnership with Wisynco. “It is fitting that we partner with Wisynco, considering that our children consume their products; and recycling is very important for us to sustain healthy communities. Our students are excited, and we intend to play our part here at Horizon Park Primary and Infant School,” said King-Nicholas.

Dunkley added, “Our overall target for Wisynco ECO is to exceed the 12,000,000 bottles collected and recycled last year. It is our hope that this year we will collect upward of 15,000,000 plastic bottles through our ECO Clubs alone.”

The project spearheaded by the Wisynco ECO Troopers, is one aspect of the group’s work to aid the environment. Wisynco’s ECO Clubs in schools, and ongoing projects such as ‘Recycle Me’ – coordinated collection drives in participating supermarkets, as well as involvement in sporting and family events. The strategic placement of recycle bins and cages in schools and communities are other mechanisms to help build awareness. Further, Wisynco conducts routine team clean up exercises in and around its St Catherine-operations.