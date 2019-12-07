$8M paid out by CrimeStop this year - Munroe

CrimeStop, the tip-line created to allow members of the public to anonymously pass information to police investigators, paid out $8 million in rewards between January and November this year.

Professor Trevor Munroe, the Executive Director of the National Integrity Action (NIA) who made the disclosure, said this is four times the amount paid out in rewards by CrimeStop for the corresponding period in 2017.

“In the first nine months of 2016-2017, CrimeStop was receiving 100 calls per month. For the similar period in 2018-2019, that increased to 200, with more arrests, seizures of contraband and weapons and payment of rewards,” Munroe disclosed.

The NIA executive director, who was addressing Justices of the Peace during a sensitisation session at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, in St James, yesterday, urged more persons to utilise CrimeStop and other tip-lines established by other entities to tackle corruption.

“Use the other hotlines as well, to MOCA [Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency], to the Auditor General’s office, to NIA as each of us does our part in dealing more effectively with corruption and violent crime,” he said.

