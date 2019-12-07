Man charged for mob-killing related to slaying of Shantae Skyers

A St Andrew man has been arrested and charged in connection with the gruesome mob-killing of a man who residents claim was involved in the slaying of an eight-year-old girl in the rural community of Sterling Castle Heights.

The St Andrew North Police have confirmed that 30-year-old landscaper Andrew Breakcliffe, also called ‘Grinch’, who also resides in Sterling Castle Heights, has been charged with murder and arson.

The charges come eight months after Miguel Williams, 29, was attacked, beaten and set on fire by angry residents who accused him of being involved in the slaying of Shantae Skyers, a student of Red Hills Primary School.

It’s believed that Williams had mental challenges.

Skyers went missing for five days before her decomposing body was found in a section of the community known as Blue Hole.

The police are still searching for her killer.

Both killings sparked national outrage.

The police report that shortly after 3p.m. on April 17 Miguel Williams was beaten and set ablaze along the roadway by a group of men.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

