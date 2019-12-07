'No evidence of domestic terrorism', says US military of Pearl Harbor murder-suicide

HONOLULU (AP) — The United States (US) Navy sailor who fatally shot two people at Pearl Harbor before killing himself was unhappy with his commanders and had been undergoing counselling, a military official has revealed.

According to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the sailor, 22-year-old Gabriel Romero, also faced non-judicial punishment, which is a lower-level administrative process for minor misconduct.

Romero used his two service weapons in the attack, the official said.

A 36-year-old man was also wounded in the attack Wednesday at the naval shipyard within the storied military base.

Romero later used one of the guns to kill himself.

Military officials revealed, during at a news conference yesterday, that they have not yet found a motive for the shooting, but indicated that there was no evidence of domestic terrorism.

They said the isolated attack, witnessed by shipyard employees in an area with thousands of workers, unfolded in about 23 seconds.

The Pearl Harbor shooting occurred days before the annual remembrance ceremony to honour the more than 2,300 people who perished in the Japanese bombing 78 years ago that propelled the US into World War II.

The ceremony, scheduled for later today, is expected to draw survivors, veterans, dignitaries and increased security.

