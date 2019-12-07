One-way system to be implemented in Christiana

Effective Monday, a one-way system will be implemented in Christiana, Manchester. This is in a bid to better manage the increased traffic that is anticipated in the town centre during the upcoming holiday period. The one-way system will operate on a 24-hour basis and will remain in place until February 3, 2020.

The major traffic change is the conversion of a section of Main Street between Apple Tree Plaza and the Christiana Police Station to one-way flow, accommodating motorists travelling in a northerly direction towards Christiana High School.

Communication officer for the National Works Agency’s (NWA) Southern Region Howard Hendriks said that motorists travelling north along Main Street may use the Christiana High School road to access the bypass. He said that right turns from Webb Road and Wildman Street on to Main Street will be restricted as a result of the northerly one-way flow. Motorists travelling along either of these roadways wishing to enter the town centre will have to use the one-way road to travel north and get back on to the bypass via the school road.

Additionally, no left turns will be allowed from Jones Lane, Azan Lane, or Moravia Road on to Main Street.

Motorists travelling from the direction of Trelawny along Main Street will only be allowed as far as the post office. Those wishing to enter the town centre will have to do so via the bypass then make a left turn at the signalised intersection at Apple Tree Plaza back on to Main Street. The NWA says it anticipates that motorists will obey the instructions of the police and posted signs during the period.