‘Take it Now’: Bishop Noel Jones to headline local crusade

Bishop Noel Jones, who leads the 20,000-member City of Refuge Church in Los Angeles, California, is expected to stir Christians and non-Christians alike to evangelise when Jamaica plays host to the non-denominational Power Plus Crusade for three days this week.

Jones will be delivering his messages under the theme ‘Take it Now’ during the crusade, which is scheduled to take place at the Faith Cathedral Deliverance Centre, 104 Waltham Park Road, Kingston, between December 11 and 13. The service will begin at 6 p.m. each evening.

Senior pastor at the Faith Cathedral Deliverance Centre Bishop Herro Blair said that the services are intended to stir the hearts and minds of Jamaicans to not be selfish with their experiences but to share them with the rest of the world.

“You shall be empowered to minister in your own community and beyond – that is what we want to happen,” he said.

“It is for all churches,” he said in reference to the event, which will be held in Jamaica for the first time.

The Power Plus Crusade was started in 1997 by the leadership of the New Life Baptist Church in Tortola and has since blossomed into an annual event, becoming one of the largest events held by a single church in the Leeward Islands. Since then, the crusades have been held in Virgin Gorda, the British Virgin Islands, and in St Kitts.

Pastor of the New Life Baptist Church Bishop John Cline will also be among the presenters during the Jamaican edition of Power Plus.