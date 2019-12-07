Teen facing gun charge

A teenage boy is facing criminal charges after the police say he was held with an illegal firearm loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition.

He is 19-year-old Javaughn Walters, who resides in the St Andrew community known as ‘100 Lane’.

The Constant Spring Police report that shortly after midday yesterday members of a joint police-military team were on patrol in the community when they were engaged in a gunfight with armed men.

The police say when the shooting ended Walters was accosted and searched and a 9mm Beretta pistol found.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.