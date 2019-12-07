Two UWI academics get Caribbean awards

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles has expressed his delight at the announcement of two UWI academics being among awardees – yet again – for the Anthony N. Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence.

Among the four named 2020 Caribbean Awards for Excellence Laureates are Dr Olivene Burke, executive director of The UWI Mona Social Service (MSS) Organisation for Public and Civic Contributions; and Dr Shirin Haque, senior lecturer in The UWI St Augustine Department of Physics for Science and Technology.

Sir Hilary said, “Among the myriad ways in which The University of the West Indies has provided positively impactful services and transformational leadership to the Caribbean region, we especially recognise that women have been central to our, and this region’s, achievements. Just recently, principal and pro-vice-chancellor, Professor Eudine Barriteau, of our Cave Hill campus, received a Barbados national honour; now another two of our women leaders, on the two ends of the Caribbean chain, have been recognised in this manner. Their contributions align with The UWI’s avowed mission as an activist university in strengthening underserved communities through social interventions and the advancement of stem education for sustainable development.”

The Anthony N. Sabga Caribbean Awards is the only programme in the Caribbean which seeks out and rewards outstanding nominees in arts & letters, public & civic contributions, science & technology, and entrepreneurship. It has been in existence since 2005, and has named, inclusive of the current inductees, 43 laureates from throughout the region. From these 43, just under half are from The University of the West Indies.