Jamaica's human development ranking on UN index to be revealed tomorrow

Jamaica's ranking on the United Nations 2019 Human Development Index (HDI) is to be revealed tomorrow when the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) country office launches the 2019 Human Development Report in Kingston.

The report presents the HDI ranking for 189 countries according to life expectancy, mean years of and expected years of schooling, standard of living as measured by Gross National Income (GNI) per capita.

The report also features an Inequality-adjusted Human Development Index (IHDI), the Gender Development Index (GDI), the Gender Inequality Index (GII), and the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI). The final section of the report covers five dashboards: quality of human development, life-course gender gap, women’s empowerment, environmental sustainability, and socioeconomic sustainability.

A livestream of the event will facilitate participation by a wider audience who will be able to ask questions and make comments.

UNDP's Resident Representative Denise E Antonio welcomed the focus of this year’s HDR on inequalities in human development. She said this was important given that inequalities go beyond numbers and highlights a rise in a new generation of inequalities that must be tackled quickly to avoid widening the gap.

The Human Development Report, published annually by the UNDP, is the globally accepted standard for measuring and assessing development progress and is a valued tool for national planning.

Jamaica’s HDR Launch 2019 is organised by UNDP Jamaica in collaboration with the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute for Social and Economic Studies (SALISES), UWI and will be moderated by Tijani Christin, noted youth ambassador and activist.

