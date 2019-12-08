Man arrested after police seize two cars, three mobile phones at house where illegal gun is found

The police say a man was arrested upon discovering an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition and seizing two motor cars and three mobile phones yesterday in Boothe Town, Ballieston in Clarendon.

Reports from the Spaulding police are that about 4:30 p.m., a team went to a dwelling where they say two men ran upon their arrival. Another man who was seen on the premises was accosted and he, along with the premises, were searched.

During the search, a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in the pocket of a concrete block.

Two motor cars and three cellular phones were also seized.

The police say the man, whose identity they have not released, was subsequently arrested.

