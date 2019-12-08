Spanish Town Road in the vicinity of Riverton City blocked, motorists urged to avoid area

Motorists are being advised to avoid if possible the section of Spanish Town Road in the vicinity of Riverton City in Kingston.

The police say the area is condoned off due to a shooting incident earlier today.

Therefore, motorists are being advised to use alternative routes where possible.

More information will follow.

