St Catherine man accused of killing 8-y-o boy remanded for psychiatric evaluation

The St Catherine man who allegedly stabbed an eight-year-old boy to death and injured his mother has been remanded for psychiatric evaluation.

When the case was mentioned in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, the lawyer for the accused, 28-year-old Dwayne Thomas, of Old Harbour Glades, St Catherine, requested that he be transferred from the Portmore police lock-up in St Catherine to the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston to get psychiatric treatment.

The court gave approval and set February 20 for the accused to return.

Thomas is charged with the November 30 killing of the child, who was his stepson.

It's alleged that the incident stemmed from a disagreement between the accused and the child's mother.

This resulted in Thomas attacking both the mother and child who succumbed to multiple stab wounds.

