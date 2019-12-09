Police appeal for calm in Steer Town, St Ann following double murder

The St Ann Police are keeping a close watch in Steer Town, St Ann in light of heightened fears following a double murder.

Two male residents were shot and killed at the beach in Mammee Bay on Sunday.

Following the attack, WhatsApp messages were being circulated with claims about a reprisal.

As a result, administrators at the Steer Town Academy and Steer Town Primary and Junior High decided to close their individual institutions as a precaution.

The police have since dismissed the WhatsApp messages and urged persons to desist from spreading false information.

The St Ann Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent Calvin Small, is reassuring residents that there is an increased presence in the area and that the police will remain there as long as it is necessary.

Meanwhile, Genevor Gordon Bailey, Councillor for the Lime Hall Division, in which Steer Town falls, is appealing to residents to remain calm.

