Grange urges public feedback on sexual harassment bill

Gender Minister, Olivia Grange, is urging Jamaicans to participate in the consultations surrounding The Sexual Harassment Act, 2019.

Grange, who is chairing the Joint Select Committee of Parliament appointed to consider and report on the Bill, says the legislation will have far-reaching implications for the society.

The bill includes proposals for dealing with sexual harassment in the workplace, schools, correctional institutions, places of safety, nursing homes, medical and psychiatric facilities, among other places.

“Through our work in this committee, we can protect all women and men from unwanted sexual advances, requests for sexual favours and crude sexual behaviours that affect the quality of life by creating an intimidating, hostile, or offensive environment,” she said in a statement.

The committee is inviting members of the public to give feedback on the Bill ahead of its next meeting early in 2020.

A copy of the Bill is available on the Parliament’s website at www.japarliament.gov.jm.

The committee requests feedback to be sent to the Clerk to the Houses, Gordon House (clerk@japarliament.gov.jm) by Monday, 23 December 2019.

Grange said sexual harassment “is a serious crime” which “militates against the desired level of peace, harmony and happiness in our country.”

She said she hoped the convening of the Committee would “send a signal to those who sexually harass women and men in employment, in institutions or in landlord-tenant relationships that their days of getting away with it has come to an end.”

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.