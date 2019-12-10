Gunman disarmed, firearm handed over to police

The police are reporting that a gunman was disarmed following an attack on the Greendale main road in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Monday morning.

The Spanish Town Police report that about 11:40, a man was standing along the roadway when he was approached by the gunman.

A confrontation reportedly ensued between the men and the assailant was disarmed.

The police were summoned and the firearm – a Browning 9mm pistol – was handed over to them.

Investigations continue as lawmen search for the suspect.

