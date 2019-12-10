Immigration Corner | How do I get a nomination from Alberta?

Dear Miss Powell,

I am interested in living in Canada, so I applied for residency under the express entry programme. However, my scores are under 400. I’m interested in getting a provincial nominee as I know that if I get a nomination, I would get enough points to be selected. I have friends living in Alberta. How do I get a nomination from Alberta? I tried applying online and can’t seem to. What are the minimum requirements? I look forward to your response. Thank you.

MN

Dear MN,

The express entry system is indeed a points-based system which manages applications for permanent residence of Canada for programmes such as the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, Federal Skilled Trade Programme, the Canadian Experience Class and some provincial nominee programmes.

Points are given based on work experience, language skills, age, education and other factors such as job offers, provincial nominees and connections in Canada. Candidates in the pool are usually selected and granted an invitation to apply for permanent residence based on their scores and rank. The current trends for selection are based on comprehensive ranking score of over 440. Therefore, your goal should indeed be to get a score above that.

If your score is currently under 400, a provincial nominee would be ideal, as you would be awarded 600 points under the comprehensive ranking system. Each province in Canada has its own system of granting a provincial nominee programme and so you should choose the province that you are most connected to.

Basic Requirements for AINP

The Alberta Express Entry Stream of provincial nomination work in tandem with the express entry system. This allows the province to nominate a limited number of qualified candidates from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada’s (IRCC) express entry system. The province has direct access to the system and they examine the pool of candidates for individuals who have demonstrated strong ties to Alberta, or individuals who have demonstrated by their profile, that they have the credentials to help support the government’s economic development and diversification priorities.

You cannot apply directly to the Province under this stream. You must wait to be contacted directly by the Alberta Immigrant Nominee Program (AINP). The province will issue a notification of interest directly to your express entry profile. Once you have a notification of interest from the province, then you will be able to apply under the Alberta Express Entry Stream directly for consideration. The province must take the initiative and so only candidates who are asked to apply to the Alberta Express Entry Stream will be considered under this programme.

Alberta Opportunity Stream (AOS)

You did not state your current place of residence. However, if you studied or currently work in Canada and have a valid temporary resident status in Canada, then you may be able to apply under the Alberta Opportunity Stream. You must clearly show that at the time of applying to the province, that you have a post-graduate work permit or authorised to be in Canada as a temporary foreign worker.

One critical thing to note is that at the time when your application is postmarked and at the time the AINP assesses your application, you must have a valid work permit based on being a graduate of a publicly funded post-secondary institution in Alberta. If you have a post-graduation work permit and currently working in Canada, you must also meet the specific occupation, education and work experience requirements for your application to be considered by the province.

Another way of qualifying is to be able to provide proof of a positive Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) report from an authorised employer or working in Alberta based on being exempted from a LMIA. Exemption is usually based on an international trade agreement, having received a transfer within a company or under the categories of International Experience Canada or Mobilité Francophone.

Individuals should note that to be eligible under any provincial nominee programme in Canada, candidates are required to have the education, training, skills and work experience that demonstrate that they can contribute to the growth and development of the province. Additionally, potential candidates will need to prove that they can integrate into the province, remain there and be productive.

When considering a provincial nominee programme, you should choose the province that best fits your qualifications and to which you have a genuine connection. I recommend that you consult with an immigration lawyer to find more about the various provincial nominee programmes.

