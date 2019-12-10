Jamaican woman found guilty of murder in Barbados pleas for leniency

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados CMC – A Jamaican woman who was found guilty for the death of a fellow countrywoman in 2017 has appealed to the court for leniency when she comes up for sentencing on January 31, next year.

Tedesha Ann Juliet Hayles, 26, admitted to killing Shockaya Boyd but told the High Court that she was not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

A post-mortem found that the deceased sustained 14 injuries and that Boyd’s death was due to haemorrhage from a stab wound to the neck.

“Sir, I would like to apologise to the court, to Shockaya’s family. I would like also apologise to my family. I would like to apologise for coming in this country and getting in this type of problem and I am asking please if you can find it in your heart to be lenient and have mercy on me because I have never been in trouble such as this type so far, never,” Hayles told the court.

“I have never even get an arrest in my country and I come into somebody else country and get lock up,” an emotional Hayles told Justice Randall Worrell today.

“I am sorry . . . I really am sorry for my actions cause I didn’t just hurt one, I hurt all. But please know that I am not a violent person. I am not a violent person and I am sorry for my actions, I really am sorry for my actions. I would also like to apologise to my son and to my grandmother.”

The court heard that the two sex workers were involved in an altercation on April 28, 2017, when Hayles pulled a knife and stabbed Boyd several times causing her to fall to the ground.

Hayles left the scene where she disposed of the knife used to stab Boyd, who was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Hayles was later told police, “Miss, she come up in my face and I had to defend myself.”

In her statement to police, which Hayles opted to write herself, she acknowledged that she and the deceased were friends at one point but had a falling out due to a row involving another woman.

Hayles said she left the scene with the knife and subsequently threw it away.

She boarded a taxi for home but was stopped by police and taken into custody.

During the trial, Hayles held her head down as the prosecutor gave details of what occurred on the night in question.

She, however, lifted her head and watched as the prosecutor showed photographs of the scene.

