Motorcyclist dies in Negril, Westmoreland crash

One of two motorcyclists who were involved in a collision along the Nompriel main road in Negril, Westmoreland on Monday has died.

He has been identified by the police as 26-year-old Jevain Watson of Negril, Westmoreland.

The police report that about 11:45 p.m., Watson was driving a Cobra motorcycle along the road when he allegedly swerved to avoid a collision and crashed into another motorcyclist who was driving in the opposite direction.

Both drivers sustained several injuries and were transported to the hospital, where Watson died while being treated.

The condition of the other driver is unknown.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.