Deadly Dover District attack was gang-related, says Chang

National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, today revealed that last night’s deadly attack in Dover District in Kitson Town, St Catherine stemmed from a gang-related dispute.

Chang disclosed that the dispute originated from the Corporate Area.

A group of gunmen pounced upon patrons at a shop and opened fire.

They then turned the firepower on persons at a nearby bar.

At the end of the ordeal, nine persons were shot, four fatally.

Two of those killed were relatives of Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange.

Grange and Chang were speaking at a press conference at Jamaica House this morning outlining changes to the Noise Abatement Act.

“It’s a farming community and a community that is really not occupied by gangs and the persons who became victims are innocent people, so it’s a really heartbreaking situation for us,” said Grange.

Chang told reporters that “a very dangerous and cruel culture” has emerged were criminals are attacking family members of persons with whom they have disputes.

The national security minister also disclosed that allegations indicate that they receive proceeds of any financial benefit that may be derived from these attacks.

“So they travel out to northern St Catherine, which is miles away from downtown Kingston, but there is a cousin of someone who they want to hurt …when they get to these districts they don’t look for one person, they shoot everybody they see on the streets. It is horrible and the police are looking at how they can mitigate that,” said Chang.

He underscored that the police continue to do all they can to increase their intelligence so as to intercept criminal activities.

Chang noted that Jamaica’s capacity has been boosted to patrol the country’s borders so as to detect and seize illegal guns and illicit drugs.

He said the police have recorded increases in the recovery of guns and drugs since January and will continue on that path.

