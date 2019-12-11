Eight people shot, four fatally, in Kitson Town, St Catherine

Gunmen went on a rampage last night in over Dover District in Kitson Town, St Catherine shooting eight persons, four fatally.

The deceased have been identified 67-year-old truck driver Gladstone Grange, alias Bigga, Marcus Anthony Whyte, otherwise called Beba, a 38-year-old haulage contractor, 46-year-old labourer Dennis “Ninja” Pryce, and 42-year-old bartender Patricia King.

The four other victims remain in hospital nursing injuries.

They all were among patrons at a shop when a group of gunmen came on the scene and opened fire.

It is reported that persons took cover and some fled, taking refuge at a nearby bar.

The gunmen then went to the bar and again unleashed a barrage of gunshots before escaping.

At the end of the episode, eight persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital where four were pronounced dead.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.