Haughton clarifies hitting down PNP proposal for GCT cut

Opposition Spokesperson with responsibility for Planning and Development, Senator Dr André Haughton, says he was not seeking to challenge the position of the People’s National Party (PNP) went he spoke out against a proposal to reduce the general consumption tax (GCT).

In November, PNP President Dr Peter Phillips, while addressing a meeting of the party’s National Executive Council, called for the GCT to be cut from 16.5 % to 14.5% so as to give a reprieve to Jamaicans.

But, Haughton, in his contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in the Senate on Friday, argued that the proposal was unworkable and labelled it as a “bait”.

Haughton, an economist and university lecturer, said that a cut in GCT would cost the country more than it would benefit the average Jamaican.

In a statement today, he took a milder tone stating that he believes in the ability of the PNP and Phillips' capability to properly and effectively manage Jamaica’s economic affairs.

Haughton added that he meant no disrespect to the party.

“As a new member of the shadow cabinet, I was unaware of previous discussions and decision on tax policy…I will in the future, on matters like this, avail myself to discuss it internally for less I be misunderstood,” he said.

“I believe my utterances indicate the differences between my academic orientation and my political inclination,” he continued.

FULL STATEMENT

My presentation in the State of the Nation Debate was specifically in relation to the state of the nation as it stands today and the inadequate budgetary allocations which have been given to crucial sectors such as health, education and national security.

Having recently joined the PNP, one of things I admire, is the Party’s appreciation for openness and dialogue. I am an academic by profession and in this regard I am accustomed to intellectual freedom of speech which is also permitted by my Party, although, as an organisation, we all strive dearly to uphold the principles of collective responsibility.

Truthfully, my comments on the GCT reform has encroached on the Party leadership and the Ministry of Finance and no disrespect was meant by it. As a new member of the shadow cabinet, I was unaware of previous discussions and decision on tax policy, which falls in the portfolio of the Leader of the Opposition and the Shadow Minister of Finance. I will in the future on matters like this avail myself to discuss it internally for less I be misunderstood.

As the Shadow Minister with responsibility for planning and development, it was not my intention to speak in contrary to the party’s position. My utterances were meant to open the floor for further discussion and dialogue as to the most effective use of any fiscal room made available in the budget arising from the hard work of Dr Peter Phillips and the Most Hon. Portia Simpson Miller, who were instrumental in setting the foundation Jamaica’s current economic progress.

I believe my utterances indicate the differences between my academic orientation and my political inclination. Once again, no harm was intended and neither was I challenging the position of my Party. I believe in the ability of the PNP and the capability of our leader Dr. Peter Phillips to properly and effectively manage the economic affairs of the country and put Jamaica on a more peaceful, equitable and efficient path of national development as time progresses.

