Mayor sends warning to event promoters

Mayor of May Pen Winston Maragh has sent a strong warning to event promoters on the border of Clarendon and Manchester, who have found a way to beat the system, that it will no longer be allowed to continue.

Maragh told The Gleaner that event promoters in the northern section of the island discovered that it was easier for them to go to Mandeville to register their events, then return to Spaldings to get clearance from the police.

“They are, however, keeping their events on the borders of Clarendon. I just want to let them know that if they do so, we will be locking them down this period, because as long as your receipt does not say Clarendon Municipal Corporation and you’re having an event within the borders, you will be locked down,” said Maragh.

The mayor said he will remain resolute on this issue and that there will be no compromise.