No main-street vending in May Pen this Christmas

Mayor of May Pen Winston Maragh has warned that there will be no vending on the main street in the town of May Pen from December 16-31.

Vendors who sign up with the Clarendon Municipal Corporation (CMC) for the period will be assigned spaces on Stork Street from the clock to Bromante Street intersection on one side of the road; Sevens Road from the clock to the junction of Muir Park Avenue – only on the right side of the road – which translates into one-way traffic for drivers going down Sevens Road. Those coming up will have to turn on to Muir Park Road.

The changes were outlined by Maragh at a special meeting convened at the St James Methodist Church Hall with vendors who were affected by the recent fire at the May Pen Market.

Superintendent Christopher Phillip, who is in charge of police operations in Clarendon, told The Gleaner after the meeting, that there would be zero tolerance for those who refused to trade in their assigned spots.

“We will not be allowing vending on the main street of May Pen. All vendors must use the prescribed vending area that’s assigned by the corporation, and the police will be working overtime to ensure that persons remain in those spaces,” he said.

Regarding traffic management, Phillips stressed that there will also be zero tolerance regarding parking in the no-parking zones.

“There will be an increased in clamping in these areas as we will be working with the corporation,” he said, pointing out that private parking will be available at the CMC parking lot.

Phillips said the parish is still under a state of emergency and more policing will be done during the festive season.