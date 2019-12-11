Online application now available to renew adult Jamaican passport

Adult holders of Jamaican passports issued after September 2001 can renew their travel documents online.

The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) this morning launched its online portal for passport renewal at a press briefing at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

Adults who were minors when their last passport was issued are not eligible to use the system.

“Today, we are rearranging the old and traditional time-consuming way of renewing your passport,” PICA CEO, Andrew Wynter said.

Wynter said PICA has made strides to improve its customer experience by implementing a drop box system for passport renewals, a courier service, extending opening hours and introducing a simplified form for adult renewals.

He said while the system can be used by local citizens, it will provide a greater benefit to Jamaicans living overseas, who will now experience a faster turnaround time.

Previously, applicants had to mail or visit consulates, embassies or mission offices to process adult passport applications.

The PICA CEO sought to assure that the online platform is secure.

“Every effort was made to build on our track record of safeguarding customer information by ensuring that our application and payment portals were encrypted and secured so customers feel at ease when applying,” Wynter said.

How it Works

The online platform allows for regular service or an expedited three business days but passports must be picked up at a PICA office in Jamaica.

Passports being picked up in Kingston take seven days, 11 days for Portmore, St Catherine and 14 days for Montego Bay, St James, Mandeville, Manchester, May Pen Clarendon and St Ann’s Bay, St Ann

Applicants living in Jamaica can opt to have their passports delivered by courier within seven business days while for overseas applicants, delivery is made in 20 business days.

Delivery fees are charged by the courier company based on the mailing address provided.

