Police probing three-vehicle crash on Gordon Town Road, St Andrew

The police are probing a three-vehicle crash that occurred along Gordon Town Road in St Andrew last night.

Four persons received injuries as a result of the crash.

It is reported that about 8:00 p.m. the driver of a Suzuki Vitara exited a premises and turned onto the road.

The Vitara reportedly hit the driver of a Honda Fit motorcar and collided with a taxi which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The taxi reportedly lost control and crashed into a streetlight on the opposite side of the road.

The Vitara spun in the road before coming to a stop.

The police were subsequently called to the scene.

