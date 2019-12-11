Police warn public to avoid Mountain View Avenue over shooting

The police are advising members of the public to avoid Mountain View Avenue in Kingston 3.

This is due to a shooting incident that took place along the corridor earlier today.

Commuters and pedestrians are being therefore advised to use alternative routes where possible.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.