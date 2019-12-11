US revokes diplomatic visa for Ann-Marie Vaz, application for B1/B2 rejected

Government Minister Daryl Vaz today confirmed that the United States diplomatic visa of his wife Ann-Marie has been revoked.

Last month, Vaz disclosed that his US diplomatic visa was revoked with the US Embassy in Kingston advising that subsequent to the issuance of the visa, it has received information that he "may be ineligible".

Mrs Vaz qualified for a US diplomatic visa as the wife of a government minister.

But, with her husband’s visa being revoked, her visa was subsequently withdrawn by the embassy, Vaz said.

Additionally, government minister further disclosed that his wife tried to renew her expired visitor's visa last week Thursday but that the application was declined.

He says his wife is currently pursuing the matter with the US Embassy in Kingston.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.