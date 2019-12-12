Gunmen engage police in shootout after Stony Hill murder

A manhunt is now on for gunmen who shot and killed a security guard at a store in Stony Hill, St Andrew last night and later challenged the police in a shoot-out.

It is reported that the men entered the store about 7:15 p.m. and opened fire on the security guard in full view of shoppers.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Albert Joseph of an Old Golden String Road address.

The gunmen then fled the scene in a car but were intercepted by cops in the vicinity of the Constant Spring Police Station, which is located nearby.

A firefight reportedly then ensued and the men ran, leaving behind an illegal gun and the getaway vehicle.

The firearm and the car were seized by the police.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.