Jamaican wins Caribbean Impact Award in New York

Jamaican public relations practitioner and media relations specialist Lyndon Taylor is one of the recipients of this year’s Impact Awards in New York, presented by Caribbean Life and Schneps Media for outstanding contribution to the Caribbean diaspora community.

Taylor was among a group of Caribbean-American individuals honoured recently for having made significant inroads in the development of their newly adopted home or towards improving the quality of life of those in their homeland.

Taylor is employed to Finn Partners, the public relations agency for the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).

With more than 25 years of experience in media and communications, Taylor worked in radio and television in Jamaica before migrating to the United States where he has worked in media for more than15 years.

He is key to the public relations efforts for the JTB and has secured placements in top consumer publications such as The New York Times and USA Today. Other Caribbean brands he has represented include Grace Foods, Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill, and VP Records.

With a passion for volunteerism, Taylor has served as a mentor with Bigs & Littles NYC Mentoring, formerly Catholic Big Sisters & Big Brothers, and serves as the communications director with the New York-based Jamaican charity, Children of Jamaica Outreach, a post he has held for the past 15 years.

Taylor’s passion for fashion and lifestyle, sports and the arts, has also enabled him in serving on the boards of House of D’Marsh and Momentum Collective Inc. He currently serves as communications director for Men of Color in Communication, a community for multicultural men in the communications industry.

Taylor is a graduate of the University of Westminster in London, where he completed a postgraduate diploma in broadcast journalism and a master of arts in journalism. A former member of the International Association of Business Communicators, he holds an MBA in media management from the Metropolitan College of New York.