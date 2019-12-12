Justice system to get boost next year

Western Bureau

Come next year, the local justice system is poised for major reform, as according to Justice Minister Delroy Chuck, some six new parish courts are to be constructed across the island.

“The Government will be embarking on the building of new parish courts in Port Maria (St Mary), Spanish Town (St Catherine), Mandeville (Manchester), Montego Bay (St James) and Falmouth (Trelawny),” said Chuck. “The priority focus is now on building the ones in Mandeville and Montego Bay, which will cost approximately $1 billion.”

Infrastructural work will also be continuing on the Justice Centre, which is being constructed on a seven-acre property at Rock in Trelawny.

“Presently, the conceptual work for the parish court (for Falmouth) is being done. The justice centre will have a family court, a restorative justice area, a child diversion section, an office for the custos of Trelawny, and a victim support unit,” explained Chuck.

“The landscaping and the planting of trees are to commence shortly. When that is completed, the Justice Centre will be fully ready to be utilised,” Chuck added.

Chuck said he is now in discussions with Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett regarding the future of the present courthouse in Falmouth, which is shared by the Trelawny Municipal Corporation.

“The building is better suited for tourism purposes. It is packed with history which should be preserved and marketed to improve the tourism product offered in Falmouth,” said Chuck. “That is where we (Bartlett and Chuck) are looking.”

Regarding the lands to the south of Falmouth, which is earmarked for development, Chuck said lands have been identified to expand the town and have government offices along Market Street heading towards the old capital, Martha Brae.

Lands are already being utilised in that area as it now houses the new $300-million municipal market and other commercial buildings, which are sited on reclaimed swamplands.